JLR profits soar amid record Range Rover sales

JLR, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, recorded its highest quarterly profit in six years in the final three months of 2023, helped by a record period for Range Rover sales.

The company has reported revenue of £7.4 billion for the three months running from October to December, which helped it to record a profit before tax and exceptional items (PBT) of £627 million – the highest quarterly profit JLR has recorded since the final quarter of the 2017 financial year.

JLR’s financial year runs from April, and with one quarter remaining the firm has so far recorded a PBT of £1.4bn, built on £21.1bn of revenue – a record for the first nine months of a financial year.