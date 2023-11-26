BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Government outlines more than £2bn investment in UK car industry
UP NEXT
2024 Aston Martin DBX to gain touchscreen in wide-reaching update

Government outlines more than £2bn investment in UK car industry

New Advanced Manufacturing Plan aims to boost country's zero-emission vehicle and battery production industries
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
26 November 2023

The UK government has outlined more than £2 billion of investment for the automotive industry, which forms part of a new Advanced Manufacturing Plan.

The investment was first outlined by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Autumn Statement recently, and details have now been given with the publication of the full plan. It includes around £4.5bn of total investment in the “UK’s world-leading manufacturing industries”, including automotive, aerospace, clean energy and life sciences.

The government claims that every £1 it invests in the future of manufacturing will build on £5 of additional private sector investment. The £4.5bn total will be invested between 2025 and 2030.

Related articles

The £2bn assigned to automotive builds on a number of existing schemes, and includes grants for both R&D and for scaling-up businesses through a new programme called Auto2030, with up to £50 million to develop the UK’s battery industry.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives