Digging for gold in scrap: inside Stellantis’ circular economy gambit

Of all the senior jobs created amid the current transformation of the automotive industry, the one held at Stellantis by Alison Jones sounds like the one with the most grit and the least glamour.

As vice-president of Circular Economy, it’s Jones’s job to pull together myriad unsexy activities, such as used part sales, across the multinational giant's 14 brands (which include Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall).

Her task is to satisfy a tough environmental brief to reduce consumption of raw materials while also growing her two-year-old unit into a profitable business with a €2 billion (£1.7bn)