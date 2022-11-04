Autocar Business names top 10 trends for 2023: download now

Autocar Business has outlined the top 10 trends in the automotive industry in 2023.

The trends, collated by our expert team, detail critical issues including the future of autonomous vehicles, whether the Chinese market is as lucrative as previously thought, and how the agency model will reshape automotive retail.

Find each chapter below, or download the full report by clicking here.

1. When will self-driving take off?

2. Does China hold the key to cheaper EV batteries?

3. How features-on-demand are reshaping retail

4. Could battery swapping solve infrastructure woes?

5. Is there still a future for plug-in hybrid cars?

6. Global volume brands need to address China slump

7. Split or quit? Why firms are dividing EV and ICE arms

8. Agency model brings brands and customers closer

9. Hydrogen can still help slash vehicle emissions

10. 2023 holds promise but uncertainty clouds outlook