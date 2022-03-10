What are the implications of the Sony and Honda partnership?

Honda has dreamed the impossible dream to agree to do what established car companies have resisted for years: become a contract manufacturer.

The agreement between Honda and Sony to jointly work on a new electric-car brand “aligns the technological assets of both companies”, said Honda, as they work to launch their first car in 2025.

In doing so, the two Japanese brands have made a bold move to marry the skills of a software company with the manufacturing and engineering knowhow of an automotive brand.

The combination is one that is being investigated globally as cars become more defined by their software than hardware, but most notably it’s happening in China. Examples there include Geely’s link-up with technology giant Baidu to create the self-driving Jidu brand, with Geely taking the lead on the engineering and manufacturing sides.

Stellantis’s partnership with Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn to develop digital cockpits and connected services via the new Mobile Drive division is another good example, according to Jonathan Davenport, analyst at consultants Gartner.

“There's this coming together of automotive and consumer electronics and software that consumer electronics brands think they can leverage,” he said.

Sony first showed its interest in cars back in 2020 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, when it revealed the Vision-S electric saloon. It was that rare thing in the automotive industry: a genuine surprise. It wasn’t so much the smoothly generic design that wowed showgoers but the completeness of the concept.

Sony tried to deflect by saying it was more a showcase of some of its technology, for example cameras, but it was clear the interest was there.

Sony then returned to CES this year with the Vision-S O2 SUV, before Honda and Sony made their joint announcement in early March “to establish a joint venture to engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles and commercialise them in conjunction with providing mobility services”.

Sony’s entry into the new software-defined automotive era makes sense. It may not have much of a share in the mobile phone market, but its experience selling PlayStation video-game consoles will have useful carryover, with shared hardware elements like chipsets and digital services, such as downloads and over-the-air software upgrades.

Sony will develop a “mobility platform” for the new car brand.