New Stellantis boss on how firm will continue UK manufacturing

Paul Willcox, an experienced industry executive who has enjoyed successful stints at the likes of Nissan and the Volkswagen Group, took the reins at Vauxhall last spring. On 1 June, he will become head of Stellantis in the UK, encompassing not only Vauxhall but also Citroën, DS, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot and Fiat, who between them make around one in eight vehicles sold in the UK.

Here, he tells Autocar Business where the Vauxhall brand heads next, including a move to online sales, and a desire to secure the future of the Luton plant, to go with Ellesmere Port in building electric vehicles.

How has your first 15 months at Vauxhall gone?

“I joined at a good time, when we were on the cusp of product renewal with the old General Motors architectures going. We have reduced the product line-up, and now we have a new line-up with new technology. The Vauxhall Mokka is going extremely well. The Corsa is going very well, too, and is number one in the UK. Now the Astra is coming and we have a new Grandland. So it was great timing [for me to join] and I have good expectations to recapture our market share.”

How do you define Vauxhall and what can we expect next?

“We are a mainstream accessible brand. We have [chief designer] Mark Adams creating lots of new products, with strong design inside and out and good consistency. Now we are working on driving simplicity for customers. We need to make every aspect for customers simple. This starts with making a product range consistent with fewer trim levels, and better communications of our technology with cluster packages. It's been harder to perceive our technology in the past.

“We are a British brand that is proud of our heritage but we are not rooted in history. Everyone understands Vauxhall as a British brand, and what we need to do is make sure it stands for something in the future. It is a progressive brand with electrification. We have set a 2028 deadline to be fully electric and we will have an electrified option of every model in the range by 2024. And we will continue to invest in UK manufacturing, and Ellesmere Port is the big first step in that.”