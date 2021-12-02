Lunaz to electrify commercial vehicle fleets in UK

Vehicle electrification firm Lunaz will build and open a remanufacturing facility in the UK to install zero-emissions powertrains into commercial vehicles, reducing waste and upcycling existing fleets.

The facility, which will be based at the Silverstone Technology Park in Northamptonshire will aim to produce 1100 heavy industrial vehicles a year and will create 300 highly skilled jobs.

Lunaz, which has experience electrifying classic cars, says the plans will grow its manufacturing footprint by 400%, while the facility itself will help save 44,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

“Ours and previous generations built billions of vehicles. Now is the time to realise the potential of remanufacturing to break the replace-with-new cycle by electrifying them for future generation,” said David Lorenz, the founder and CEO of Lunaz.

“Lunaz’s commitment to establishing the UK’s largest remanufacturing and electrification facility is just the start. We look forward to many more globally as we plot a more sustainable course to vehicle decarbonisation."

The firm says electrifying existing vehicles helps to plan a more sustainable future and that the new facility will target the industrial, commercial and passenger vehicle fleets.

New technologies will be produced, including more comfortable seats, a new switchgear layout, replacement wing mirrors, radar-based blindspot protection and a 360deg bird's-eye-view camera.

Lunaz also claims that money will be saved and production levels of carbon reduced, as remanufacturing vehicles costs around the same as their diesel counterparts. Vehicles will also be substantially overhauled to a standard that means they can be warrantied as if they were brand new.