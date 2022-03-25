BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR's talks with Envision AESC could lead to new UK gigafactory
UP NEXT
Government to expand UK charging infrastructure tenfold by 2030

JLR's talks with Envision AESC could lead to new UK gigafactory

The deal would mean Envision supplying cells for electric Range Rover and Land Rover models
News
2 mins read
25 March 2022

Jaguar Land Rover and battery supplier Envision AESC are in talks to supply cells for electric Range Rover and Land Rover models, the Financial Times has reported

The potential partnership could lead to the construction of a new gigafactory in the UK, which is JLR's preferred location, but sites in Spain and Hungary are also being considered. 

Envision AESC, which started as a Japanese-based joint venture between NEC and Nissan in 2007 before being integrated into Chinese battery conglomerate Envision in 2018, is currently investing £450 million into a seperate battery gigafactory in Sunderland.

Related articles

However, the deal being discussed is said to be so large that JLR will require its own battery facility. The firm plans to put six electric models on the road by 2025 but will still use its Solihull plant as its main hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. 

JLR is remaining tight-lipped over any potential agreement. “We are exploring all options at this time. No decisions have been made,” the firm said, declining to comment further. 

Envision, meanwhile, said it is in regular contact with a number of car makers, but would not comment on private discussions.

The company recently agreed to supply batteries for Mercedes-Benz’s Tuscaloosa factory in Alabama from 2025. The batteries will be used to power vehicles such as the EQS SUV, EQE SUV and Mercedes-Maybach SUV

JLR will require a significant battery supplier. Jaguar plans to go all-electric from 2025. As for Land Rover, it is set to launch the all-electric Range Rover in 2024.

Car Review
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The firm aims to offer an electric powertrain option on every model by the end of the decade, with the goal of achieving a 60% EV sales mix by that point. 

JLR has also drawn up plans to build the next-generation Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport on an all-new EV-focused platform.

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£33,999
72,253miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£36,999
50,708miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£37,649
57,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2016
£42,000
62,565miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2016
£42,500
40,801miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4dr Auto [ss]
2015
£42,844
67,537miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£43,499
31,671miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2017
£44,000
47,046miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2017
£46,250
59,230miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review
1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front

Range Rover

The fourth-generation Range Rover is here to be judged as a luxury car as much as it is a 4x4

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review
1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

View all latest drives