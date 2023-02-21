BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover to test autonomous cars at three new sites
UP NEXT
New front 'Vizor' leads bold redesign for 2023 Vauxhall Corsa

Jaguar Land Rover to test autonomous cars at three new sites

JLR opens three new European R&D centres in Bologna, Madrid and Munich with partner Nvidia
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
21 February 2023

Jaguar Land Rover has expanded its efforts to develop autonomous driving technologies for future models, opening new research centres in Bologna (Italy), Madrid (Spain) and Munich (Germany).

The three new hubs will work on advanced driver assistance systems and artificial intelligence (AI) for “self-driving cars of the future”, according to the British car maker.

Underpinning these future cars will be a suite of hardware and software from American computing giant Nvidia, with which JLR signed a deal a year ago.

Related articles

The two companies will work together on software development, materialising an important part of former JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré’s Reimagine strategy for the firm.

Nvidia’s Drive software architecture will form the basis of the “next-generation automated driving systems” and “AI-enabled services” integrated into all new Jaguar and Land Rover cars.

Specific details of the system's functionality remain under wraps, but JLR last year suggested active safety, parking systems, occupant monitoring, advanced visualisation and uprated safety aids will be among the headline features.

A crucial component for JLR's business model will be the opening up of new revenue streams courtesy of the heightened connectivity capacity of its cars. 

JLR is ultimately aiming for Nvidia-equipped cars to be capable of level-three autonomous driving, which means they will have environmental detection capabilities and all be able to make decisions without human input – but the human drivers must remain alert and able to take control. 

Premium rival Mercedes-Benz is currently a leader in this field, having already received approval for its level-three Drive Pilot system in Germany and the US state of Nevada.

Meanwhile, Volvo has equipped its upcoming EX90 – a rival to the Range Rover EV slated for a 2024 launch – with the hardware to support autonomous driving technology, in anticipation of software and legislation becoming ready during the model’s life cycle.

Advertisement

Latest business news

20 land rover zeus render static front
All Jaguar and Land Rover models will be equipped with Nvidia's software from 2025

Jaguar Land Rover to test autonomous cars at three new sites

Jaguar Land Rover to test autonomous cars at three new sites
Tesla Model Y 2022 front quarter tracking
Model Y prices were cut by £5000 to £8000

Inside the industry: What have price cuts done to Tesla?

Inside the industry: What have price cuts done to Tesla?
Ford Halewood factory sign
Electric drivetrains are simpler to produce than the ICE units they replace, argues Ford

Editor's letter: Are Ford job cuts a taste of the future for UK industry?

Editor&#039;s letter: Are Ford job cuts a taste of the future for UK industry?
Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 2022 front quarter cornering
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will help to boost "top-end" car sales
Mercedes-Benz prioritises electric cars in profit push
Mercedes-Benz prioritises electric cars in profit push
BMW 2 Series Ram truck Chevrolet Corvette collage
A number of manufacturers made sales headway in 2022, despite a wider industry downturn
All the essential data from the car world in 2022
All the essential data from the car world in 2022

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

Jaguar I-Pace

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Read our review
Back to top

Software engineers from JLR and Nvidia were said to have been working together "side by side" on the project for months before its announcement in February 2022.

"Co-development is so very important and so key in this partnership," said JLR strategy director François Dossa last year. "Collaborating and sharing knowledge with industry leaders in connected services, data and software development is a cornerstone of our Reimagine strategy. Together with Nvidia, we can now accelerate our in-vehicle software, uniquely delivering modern luxury experiences."

The cars will still use JLR's own operating system – currently known as Pivi Pro but likely to be upgraded prior to 2025 – with Nvidia's Drive Hyperion computing and sensing stack integrated. 

The software can be tailored from car to car across JLR's portfolio to suit their different positioning.

Danny Shapiro, vice-president of Nvidia's automotive division, said unique characteristics for each vehicle could extend to "how the cars drive on the road, or maybe related to other things such as how they are parked or how you can access them".

He added: "This is part of the fun journey of creating new software for these cars. If you think about it, when the [Apple] iPhone came out, it had a bunch of apps and it was great, but now you look at how many apps exist and it's crazy. We're going to see the same type of thing happen with cars, where the interaction with the vehicle, whether you're in it or not, will be really delightful." 

No financial terms of the deal have been disclosed, nor has a precise timeframe been given for the duration of the partnership. 

As part of the development process, JLR and Nvidia's engineers will work to build a pool of data for the purposes of 'training' the autonomous driving platform, which will then be used to create real-time, physically accurate simulations on Nvidia's virtual Omniverse platform. 

Asked if JLR had concerns about Nvidia's existing partnerships with other car makers, including Audi, Mercedes and Volvo, Dossa said: "The important thing is that all OEMs have their electrical architecture and they're all different. In our case, we call it EVA. This is a very sophisticated architecture, and we're going to work with Nvidia to integrate its technology within our architecture. Of course, other OEMs don't have the same architecture, so it will be different. For us, it's a non-issue not to have the exclusivity."

Advertisement
Back to top

He emphasised that JLR isn't buying Nvidia's software but rather working with the firm as a technical partner. 

Bolloré said prior to his exit from JLR: "Collaboration and knowledge sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability.

Car Review
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

"Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world's most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term partnership with Nvidia will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse."

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
TS7 16 February 2022
It'll have to be autonomous - there's not enough visibility for a driver to see out with that sized glasshouse.
Peter Cavellini 16 February 2022

This accident mitigation thingy, bit hyper, no?, occasionally it flashes a red warning when there's plenty of room,and, I thought AI wasn't going to happen, I read that that Drones that are used by the Armed forces were going to be fully autonomous ,then they realised that taking the human out of the decision making was a bad idea, will this happen in Cars?

The Apprentice 16 February 2022

They will need special programming for Range Rovers, computer will have to charge up closing lanes and cut into the front of a queue with brute force, drive at 100mph flashing peasants out the way in the outside lane, park across at least 2 parking spaces....

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives