Insight: McLaren Applied capitalising on 2021 spin-off

Visitors to McLaren in Woking normally travel to the space-aged Technology Centre in its leafy 120-acre campus on the edge of town. But not this time: I’m near the railway station, facing a much less snazzy office block that wears the familiar name. It’s next to a bronze statue of a seated figure holding a globe that turns out to be HG Wells, who wrote several of his most famous science fiction books while living in the town. Which, in terms of looking to the future, is entirely appropriate.

Because despite the shared name and familiar branding, McLaren Applied is no longer part of the McLaren Group. It was spun off in August last year as the cash-strapped mothership moved to focus on its core activities of Formula 1 and road cars and is now an independent company. Shortly afterwards, Nick Fry, the one-time CEO of both the Mercedes and Brawn Formula 1 teams, joined as chairman. He has invited Autocar to visit to both showcase Applied’s expertise and to talk about what’s in the pipeline.

The first point Fry is keen to make is that the divorce has been amicable. Applied continues to use part of the McLaren Technology Centre as well as the town centre office and the two companies will continue to share branding. “That’s part of the agreement with McLaren Group,” he says. “We’re a legally separate company, but we continue to work with them – and not just because they are a Formula 1 customer but on the road car side too.”

The restructuring has allowed McLaren Applied to start growing at a faster rate. “The beauty of being part of the group was fantastic facilities and a fantastic brand,” says Fry. “The disadvantage was that it meant competing for resources with a Formula 1 team and a sexy supercar company. When you’re arguing for investment, that’s a tough sell.”

Independence has made that easier. McLaren Applied’s workforce has already increased from 230 people when it left the group to 280 now and Fry says the company is looking for another 30 engineers. When Applied’s different business areas presented their initial plans for investment to new owners Greybull Capital, managing partner Marc Meyohas asked if there were any more ideas that could be added to the list. There were, and at a second meeting a month later Meyohas and Fry said yes to all of them.