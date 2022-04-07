How factory overcapacity threatens the car industry

In 2016, the UK built 1.7 million cars. Last year, we built just 850,575. This slump in production means the UK has spare factory capacity to build another 750,000 cars at least, even despite losing Honda Swindon last year.

The entire automotive industry has had a rough couple of years, as the Covid pandemic was followed by a semiconductor shortage, and car makers will be hoping to put more cars down production lines - if not in 2022 then definitely in 2023.

If that doesn’t happen, though, the costs associated with overcapacity will make manufacturing cars in the UK uncompetitive for those remaining.

It’s not just the UK struggling with overcapacity. According to research from analyst company Inovev, Europe has enough assembly plants to build around 22 million cars, but last year production fell below 15 million. It estimated the total capacity utilisation rate at just 60%, the lowest in 20 years.

“Given that the production forecasts are not very optimistic for the decade, manufacturers will have every interest in reducing the capacity of their factories or closing several of their factories,” Inovev said in a March report.

That view was echoed by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares at a recent strategy event. Stellantis last year had a plant utilisation rate of less than 60%, Inovev calculated – far too low for a company that's trying to find cost-savings to run 14 brands under the same banner, including Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Tavares believes the ideal size for Europe’s car market is between 18m and 20m.

“If we continue to remain at about 15m, actions on capacity [ie shutting plants] will be required, because I have to assure the sustainability of this company,” he said at the event.