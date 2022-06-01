The hidden power of new cars you didn't know about

How would you feel if you were told your car came with an extra 100bhp but you couldn’t access it? Replace horsepower with computing power and that’s become reality with many new models about to hit the market.

These cars are being designed to do amazing things via the latest software and hardware, including sensors. But owners won’t be able to access their full potential when new, and may never if they replace their car often.

“We’re doing a lot of prebinding,” Ned Curic, chief technology officer for Stellantis, told Autocar, using his preferred word for over-specification.

"We‘re binding in more capability in the hardware so we can use the software to enable features in the future, an example being two cameras inside the vehicle when you may not have a good use for it at the moment.” Curic dislikes the phrase overspecification, by the way. “There’s no such concept,” he said. He prefers “future-proofing”.

Car makers are doing this because they see enormous value in updating models over the course of their life and selling new features to owners, whether they’re coming to the car new or buying used. Consultant firm CapGemini has predicted that revenue stemming from software will grow from around 8% of total car maker revenue now to 22% by 2031, a figure of some $640 billion.

The updates, of course, are coming over the air, which means there’s no scramble to include the latest application in the new launch. Instead, you push it out when it's ready.

The problem with that plan is you have to ensure that the computing hardware is powerful enough to accept innovations which might still just be a gleam in the software developers’ eye.

“We are always planning more capability than the vehicle will need,” Nakul Duggal, head of automotive for chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies, said.

Qualcomm has inked a number of deals with car makers, including Stellantis and BMW, to feature its Snapdragon chipsets in vehicles, enabling their cars to act more like the Android smartphones that Qualcomm also powers.

Smartphones, however, have a much shorter shelf life than cars, and such is the pace of tech development that older chips quickly become outdated. The same will be true for cars. In 2019, Tesla, a very early adopter of over-the-air updates for cars, said it would need to replace chips in older cars to accept its ‘Full-Self Driving' semi-autonomous suite of software.