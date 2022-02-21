The eco-friendly tyres designed for greater EV efficiency

The take-make-dispose model behind traditional tyre manufacture is being challenged by a new UK company with greener ambitions and an innovative route to market.

Enso, which was formed just six years ago, has developed more efficient and eco-friendly tyres exclusively for electric vehicles, distributed directly to vehicle fleets on a subscription model.

"The advent of EVs and a growing awareness regarding the impact of tyre emissions on the environment inspired the formation of Enso," says Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, the company's founder and CEO whose background is private equity and venture capital. "Our purpose is to serve the EV sector in a sustainable way."

It's a noble aim but Enso which, last year, was named one of the UK's 'hottest start-ups', faces competition from the world's five major tyre makers that together produce two billion tyres annually. Last year, Pirelli launched its first high-load (HL) tyre for EVs that it claims can support 20% more weight than a regular one while offering high levels of grip and ride comfort plus extended vehicle range.

However, referring to Enso's recent success when, in a hypermiling exercise, a Renault Zoe shod with Enso tyres travelled farther than an identical car wearing OE Michelin Primacy rubber, Erlendsson says, "We've already shown a small company like ours can beat an OE. The EV tyre market is small; our mission is simply to claim our own space in it."

Erlendsson won't disclose his company's tyre formulations and, at least for the moment, can't reveal the company that produces his tyres other than to say, "Its plant is brand new and the best in the business." He will, though, talk about the other plank in Enso's business strategy, its tyre subscription model.

Not satisfied with offering the market a new, dedicated EV tyre with range and emissions-optimised characteristics, Enso is also side-stepping the traditional distributor sales channel and directly offering its tyres on subscription to fleets, a common practice in the bus and truck market but almost unheard of in the car and commercial sectors. An Enso subscription requires no upfront payment, while a typical charge to the customer is one pence per mile.