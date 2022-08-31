BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Could eVTOL aircraft be the future of personal transport?
UP NEXT
From the archive: On this day in 1936

Could eVTOL aircraft be the future of personal transport?

Huge names as varied as Hyundai, Suzuki and Volkswagen are all invested in this emerging tech
Autocar
News
4 mins read
31 August 2022

One trend that has become increasingly apparent in the past two or three years has been car manufacturers’ growing interest and investment in the burgeoning air mobility sector.

Access to this content requires a subscription to Autocar Business The Knowledge. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here  
Basic
FREE
FREE
Register
  • Access to additional free article
  • Regular newsletters to help you get the facts fast
  • Invitations to free webinars with industry leaders
Best deal
The Knowledge
£66 + 0% VAT per month
£792 + 0% VAT per year
Try free for 1 month*
  • The Information subscription
  • plus
  • All The Knowledge Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
  • Special industry Insight Reports
*based on a monthly plan using the promo code FREEMONTH66. Cancel anytime within the first month and you won't be charged. Alternatively, take out an annual plan and use the code to get the first month free
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact neil.johnston@haymarket.com
  • The Knowledge subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
BYD ATTO 3 (18)
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 review

View all latest drives