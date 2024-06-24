BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Byton boss: Lessons from the ashes of the Tesla-ignited start-up boom
UP NEXT
Four-door feud: BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class

Byton boss: Lessons from the ashes of the Tesla-ignited start-up boom

The ex-CEO of one of the biggest EV start-up failures shares his painful learnings as Fisker joins the list
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
24 June 2024

The vivid and ongoing demonstration of how brutally unforgiving the car industry can be continued this month with the bankruptcy of Fisker, the latest of the Tesla-inspired new-energy start-ups to collapse following the failure of Lordstown, Byton, Nikola and Arrival UK. 

In the struggling zone remain Faraday Future, Canoo, Lucid and China’s HiPhi, while questions hang over outwardly impressive but persistently unprofitable start-ups such Rivian, Xpeng and Nio.

The catalyst for their creation was mostly down to one company: Tesla.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Citroën Berlingo
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
7
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
MG3
MG 3 Review
7
MG 3 Review
cupra born review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born
Cupra Formentor 2024 front three quarter lead
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Suzuki Ignis
8
Suzuki Ignis

View all car reviews