Byton boss: Lessons from the ashes of the Tesla-ignited start-up boom

The vivid and ongoing demonstration of how brutally unforgiving the car industry can be continued this month with the bankruptcy of Fisker, the latest of the Tesla-inspired new-energy start-ups to collapse following the failure of Lordstown, Byton, Nikola and Arrival UK.

In the struggling zone remain Faraday Future, Canoo, Lucid and China’s HiPhi, while questions hang over outwardly impressive but persistently unprofitable start-ups such Rivian, Xpeng and Nio.

The catalyst for their creation was mostly down to one company: Tesla.