Fisker files for bankruptcy after rescue talks collapsed

American electric car maker will sell off its assets to repay creditors, having failed to raise crucial funding
18 June 2024

Fisker has filed for bankruptcy, bringing an end to months of attempts to rescue the American electric car maker.

The firm raised concerns over its ability to continue operations in February, having lost $463.6m during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In March, it paused production of its Ocean SUV and halted development of the smaller Pear hatchback while it sought a rescue deal with a “large auto maker”.

Talks with that manufacturer, widely understood to have been Nissan, collapsed. The deal would have given Fisker a $400m cash injection in exchange for access to the platform underpinning its planned Alaska pick-up truck.

Fisker slashed prices for its existing stock of Oceans following the end of talks, as it sought to raise quick cash and prolong its operations.

