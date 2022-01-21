Business briefing: British hydrogen car maker reveals new roadmap

Hugo Spowers didn’t just want to reinvent the car, he wanted to reshape car ownership as well. Even Tesla’s Elon Musk himself would goggle at the scale of the work Spowers’ company Riversimple has given itself.

The proposed car is a two-seat, carbon-fibre fuel-cell coupe that’s been uppermost in this former race-team owner’s life since he first set up the company in 2001. Since then the project, now based in Llandrindnod Wells, central Wales, has sucked in £20 million of investment funds and seen the projected production start date pushed back multiple times.

The Rasa’s fuel-cell powertrain with the additional acceleration boosting ‘supercapacitor’ batteries (which release power very quickly) and in-wheel electric motors is radical enough but Spowers doesn’t dwell on this, calling it ‘off-the-shelf’ technology.

Instead, Riversimple's breakthrough is said to be at a ‘system’ level. Spowers draws a comparison with how Cooper humbled Ferrari in Formula 1 in the 1950s by focusing attention away from the engine by completely reinventing the layout. So Riversimple fits a tiny 10kw (13bhp) fuel-cell stack from Cummins and relies on a max 70kW (94bhp) from the supercapacitors to beef up acceleration so the car can hit 60mph from rest in around 10 seconds.

The carbon fibre chassis weighs just 72kg for a combined car weight of a projected 580kg, so there’s not much to push along. Even so, top speed is currently capped at 60mph, at least at the moment.

The range with just 1.5kg of hydrogen on board is said to stretch to 300 miles but the Rasa isn’t a car intended to cure battery-induced long-range anxiety. Instead this is a ‘local’ car that’ll be sold to customers in specific geographic areas that are within range of a hydrogen pump that they’ll top up from weekly. Encouraging fuel retailers to install those hydrogen pumps and solve the UK’s almost non-existent refuelling infrastructure is another item on Spowers’ insane to-do-list.

Riversimple cares deeply about how little hydrogen you use because it’s paying. Customers subscribe to cars at £354 a month plus 38p a mile. That includes everything: insurance, maintenance, fuel, tyres, the lot. “Don’t say it looks expensive until you’ve totted up all your bills, not just compared it to the PCP figure,” Spowers says. Also, zero emission cars, whether battery or fuel cell, are expensive.

“The cost price of a combustion engine car is truly incredibly low,” he adds. Spowers says his company’s newest date for production is 2024 in a new factory scheduled to be built at one of two possible sites in Wales, a push back from the year predicted when we last spoke to him in 2019. Entrepreneurs with lesser spirit might have thrown in the towel by now but not Spowers. “The thing that is slowing us down is always funds,” he admits. “We’re working way ahead of the curve so we have been pushing against closed doors.” The difference now he says is the growing interest in zero carbon transportation. “Those doors are now opening.”