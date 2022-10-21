BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault design boss: electrification allows us to revive icons

Stellantis Google decision show cracks in big-tech takeover

Stellantis says it won't use Google Automotive software for new-generation infotainment
News
5 mins read
21 October 2022

Google’s takeover of the dashboard was looking inevitable after the likes of Volvo, Renault, General Motors and Stellantis began rolling out the Android Automotive Operating System for their in-car infotainment. Then in June came Apple’s announcement it would expand CarPlay to power the entire infotainment system, should carmakers want it.

In July, analyst company S&P Global Mobility declared Google was “taking the lead” in a special report, predicting Android Automotive OS would grab an 18% share by 2027, up from 1% now.

But Stellantis has now cooled on its Google ambition, begging the question: is the expected big-tech takeover of the dashboard really that inevitable?

The benefit to running Android Automotive OS (as opposed to the phone mirroring add-on, Android Auto) was that you could then tap into Google Automotive Services, which offers voice control, embedded Google Maps and access to the ever expanding Google Play app store. Renault, Volvo, Polestar and GM went this route and declared customers were happy with a system that was much closer to that found on their smartphone.

Stellantis, owner of brands as diverse as Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Dodge, didn’t initially sign up to Google Automotive Services, and so while the new Jeep Avenger runs Android Automotive OS, it also uses Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and runs TomTom’s maps.

Now it’s saying it won’t, ever. “We’ve decided we’re not going to move to Google Automotive Services,” Ned Curic, chief technology officer at Stellantis, told Autocar at the sidelines of the recent Paris motor show.

Stellantis's reasoning was two-fold. One: Android Automotive didn’t deliver the “unique experiences” Stellantis wants to provide to its customers, and two, the Google operating system is too “heavy”, ie requires a lot of computer power and needs lots of data-rich updates. “Managing a large fleet for download scheduling becomes challenging,” Curic said. “Other carmakers are learning to deal with that, but they’re finding out unless they use a much lighter operating platform, it’s very difficult.”

For its STLA SmartCockpit digital platforms, due to roll out from 2024, Stellantis probably won’t use Google at all. “We haven’t spoken about which operating system we will use, but the likelihood is it will be not Android-based,” Curic said. “It’ll be a much lighter, purpose-designed digital cabin software. Something similar but much lighter than somebody like Tesla has.” He mentioned the possibility that it would be Linux based. 

The open-source Automotive Grade Linux is proving more and more popular with car companies as they look to control their own software, with S&P predicting it will rise to from its current 14% share now to around a quarter by 2026.

Stellantis will then build its own ‘abstraction layer’ on top, leveraging software from its two partners for the STLA Cockpit, Amazon and Foxconn.

What it means is that Stellantis remains in control what customers see and experience on their dashboard. “Owning the software capability is an absolute must for every car company,” Curic said.

But this is famously hard, hence why so many are choosing hand the difficult part to Google and forego the benefits that migrate to the tech company, for example data.

Ford for example suffered years of problems trying to make its Sync platform work before announcing in 2021 that it would switch to Android Automotive, with the first cars running on it expected in 2023. “Even on the retail side, we lost the battle on content 10 years ago without knowing it. Navigation, movies, music, we had no rights to that. I told my team, stop it,” CEO Jim Farley told a financial conference in June. “Stop writing navigation systems, buying maps, let's just go to Google or Apple and make it easy for customers.” 

The headaches of developing your own software was revealed in the Porsche share prospectus, where the company admitted that the electric Macan SUV had been delayed a year to 2024 in part due to unforeseen problems within VW Group’s Cariad software division building the E3 1.2 software platform. 

The problems within Cariad to roll out new software across the VW Group reportedly cost group CEO Herbert Diess his job, illustrating just how vital software has become in the push to offer more cloud-based features and transform modern motoring (ideally for the benefit of both carmaker and customer and not to their detriment, which it can often feel like).

Making it a lot easier for car companies going it alone on the software is the chip company Qualcomm, which has built up a $30 billion ($27 billion) order bank from car makers for its ‘system on chip’ powerful mini computers, including Stellantis for its STLA Brain. 

Qualcomm’s strategy is to offer the chips plus a layer of software that enables the car maker to run pretty much what it wants. “It creates a platform where the digital cockpit be can container for all the different applications and they can co-exist,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told investors at a recent conference. “That creates incredible value for the car maker as the OEM is owner of the platform. It’s not owned by a different company.”

So you can include the carmaker’s favourite voice control, maps, app-store or whatever without handing over control to big tech, who might not have your concerns as first priority. For example BMW, Mercedes and Audi are all shareholders of Dutch mapping company Here, and would therefore prioritise using the company’s maps rather than embedding those from Google via its GAS platform.

Again it’s about control. “A lot of OEMs don't like the idea of basically giving away the full user experience to Google Automotive Services,” Remco Timmer, head of product management, at Here Technologies told Autocar. “They want to retain access to the eyeballs of the user and prioritise them in services they are building to monetize those users.”

The danger is however that you spend all that money, and drivers just continue to mirror their phones on the cabin screen and bypass all your hard work. Said Curic at Stellantis: “It needs to as good if not better than Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, otherwise customers will just use them.”

Which car firms use Google Android Automotive OS, and which are planning to?*

Polestar

Already integrated in: Polestar 2, Polestar 3GAS integration: Yes (Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store)

Volvo

Already integrated in: XC40 P8, XC40 Recharge, XC60, V90, S90, XC90 GAS integration? Yes (Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store)

Renault

Already integrated in: Mégane E-Tech, AustralGAS integration? Yes (Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store)

General Motors 

Already integrated in: Hummer EV, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Sierra 1500. Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, Silverado. Cadillac LyriqGAS integration? Yes (Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store)

Stellantis

Already integrated in: Jeep Avenger, Jeep Cherokee, Maserati MC20, Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, GAS integration? N0

Rivian 

Already integrated in: R1T, R1SGAS integration? No

Ford 

Already integrated in: None (expected 2023)GAS integration? Expected

Honda

Already integrated in: Coming 2022 (according to Honda’s 2021 announcement, which didn’t specify models)GAS integration? Yes (Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store)

*Source: S&P Global Mobility, Autocar

