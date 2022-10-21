Stellantis Google decision show cracks in big-tech takeover

Google’s takeover of the dashboard was looking inevitable after the likes of Volvo, Renault, General Motors and Stellantis began rolling out the Android Automotive Operating System for their in-car infotainment. Then in June came Apple’s announcement it would expand CarPlay to power the entire infotainment system, should carmakers want it.

In July, analyst company S&P Global Mobility declared Google was “taking the lead” in a special report, predicting Android Automotive OS would grab an 18% share by 2027, up from 1% now.

But Stellantis has now cooled on its Google ambition, begging the question: is the expected big-tech takeover of the dashboard really that inevitable?

The benefit to running Android Automotive OS (as opposed to the phone mirroring add-on, Android Auto) was that you could then tap into Google Automotive Services, which offers voice control, embedded Google Maps and access to the ever expanding Google Play app store. Renault, Volvo, Polestar and GM went this route and declared customers were happy with a system that was much closer to that found on their smartphone.

Stellantis, owner of brands as diverse as Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Dodge, didn’t initially sign up to Google Automotive Services, and so while the new Jeep Avenger runs Android Automotive OS, it also uses Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and runs TomTom’s maps.

Now it’s saying it won’t, ever. “We’ve decided we’re not going to move to Google Automotive Services,” Ned Curic, chief technology officer at Stellantis, told Autocar at the sidelines of the recent Paris motor show.

Stellantis's reasoning was two-fold. One: Android Automotive didn’t deliver the “unique experiences” Stellantis wants to provide to its customers, and two, the Google operating system is too “heavy”, ie requires a lot of computer power and needs lots of data-rich updates. “Managing a large fleet for download scheduling becomes challenging,” Curic said. “Other carmakers are learning to deal with that, but they’re finding out unless they use a much lighter operating platform, it’s very difficult.”