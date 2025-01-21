BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Meet the company that 'invented software-defined vehicles'
UP NEXT
Polestar 2 to get direct successor later this decade

Meet the company that 'invented software-defined vehicles'

Sonatus boss Jeffrey Chou was among the first to see the industry's ongoing shift to software-defined vehicles

James Attwood
News
6 mins read
21 January 2025

“I’ll be egotistical and say we invented the term 'software-defined vehicle',” says Sonatus boss Jeffrey Chou with a laugh.

It’s not entirely true – you can find versions of the phrase going back to the 1970s – but the software engineer and founder of multiple tech start-ups was well placed to be among the first to see the ongoing shift.

As the car industry is transformed by the development of software-defined vehicles – cars designed around their computer systems, allowing for over-the-air updates and upgrades, in-car payments and advanced artificial-intelligence (AI) systems – so the technology world has started to expand into the automotive arena.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5

View all car reviews