Meet the company that 'invented software-defined vehicles'

“I’ll be egotistical and say we invented the term 'software-defined vehicle',” says Sonatus boss Jeffrey Chou with a laugh.

It’s not entirely true – you can find versions of the phrase going back to the 1970s – but the software engineer and founder of multiple tech start-ups was well placed to be among the first to see the ongoing shift.

As the car industry is transformed by the development of software-defined vehicles – cars designed around their computer systems, allowing for over-the-air updates and upgrades, in-car payments and advanced artificial-intelligence (AI) systems – so the technology world has started to expand into the automotive arena.