Vauxhall is offering the biggest discounts of any car maker in the UK, with buyers able to negotiate an average saving of 17.5% off the list price of a new car when buying on a PCP finance deal.

Discounts on new Vauxhalls, taken from dealer margins and manufacturer deposit contributions, have increased significantly to £5459 per car from an average discount of 8.2% (£2282 per car) this time last year, according to data from What Car?’s Target Price.

Today, discounts as big as 23.7%