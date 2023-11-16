BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus’s path to profitability is proving rocky

Geely-owned company is facing stiff headwinds ahead of its public listing later this year
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
16 November 2023

Lotus is pitching itself as the coming electric performance luxury car brand ahead of its public listing later this year, but the Geely-owned company is facing a series of headwinds that has already forced it to pull back on its near-term ambitions.

Lotus last week brought to the UK its new Emeya electric saloon, a rival to the Mercedes EQS, and in meetings with journalists projected outward confidence that the company was on course to achieve its long-term target of 150,000 cars per year by 2028.

Deliveries for the Emeya start next year and follow those of the Lotus Eletre large electric SUV, which have already begun in China.

