BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rimac to double UK engineering workforce in 2023
UP NEXT
Threat of recession slows global car sales rebound

Rimac to double UK engineering workforce in 2023

Fast-expanding Croatian manufacturer will establish its permanent British base next year
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
1 min read
2 December 2022

Rimac Techology, the engineering and electronics arm of the fast-expanding Croatian EV hypercar group, has begun a campaign to increase the size of its British engineering team - as its 35-year-old founder Mate Rimac promised on a previous visit to the UK three years ago.

Rimac Technology already has around 20 engineers working in temporary premises near Warwick, but it aims to more than double the group’s size by the time it moves to permanent UK premises in 2023.

The British division works in direct partnership with a much larger Croatian-based team, which expanded by 537 people during 2022. It counts 20 major OEMs - including Porsche, Bugatti, Pininfarina, Aston Martin and Hyundai-Kia, as “manufacturer partners”. 

Related articles

Client projects include designing battery systems, body engineering, mechanical design, embedded software, purchasing and even vehicle trimming.

“The level of engineering talent within the UK makes it an absolutely crucial location for our growing business,” said Mate Rimac. “This is a long-term strategy for us.”

Rimac credits British engineers with high resourcefulness and a particular ability to drive innovation without needing big-OEM backing. Apart from the Rimac Technology has another 40 engineers working at nearby Wellesbourne on his Project 3 Mobility programme, a well-advanced but under-the-radar enterprise aimed at producing not just many fleets of autonomous cars but the support network they will need in cities.

To thrive, such projects need the approval of city authorities, says Rimac, who says he already has the approval of several as yet unnamed UK cities.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Ford dealer forecourt 2021 closeup
Ford's US sales fell despite a nationwide rise of 9.5%, while rival GM improved thanks to fleet sales

Threat of recession slows global car sales rebound

Threat of recession slows global car sales rebound
MG 4 Lexus NX Honda HR V Cupra Born front quarter tracking
MG and Cupra (upper left; lower right) are star performers but Lexus and Honda (upper right; lower left) have faltered

Editor's letter: Star car brands emerge during chip shortage

Editor&#039;s letter: Star car brands emerge during chip shortage
rimac interview 40
Rimac to double UK engineering workforce in 2023
Rimac to double UK engineering workforce in 2023
Ford Halewood with Tim Slatter portrait
Ford of Britain boss Tim Slatter discussed Halewood upgrade with Autocar
Ford of Britain boss: Halewood revamp is 'really big deal'
Ford of Britain boss: Halewood revamp is &#039;really big deal&#039;
Ford Halewood factory wide 2022
Halewood factory on Merseyside will eventually supply powertrains for 420,000 EVs annually
Ford UK motor plant to supply 70% of brand's European EVs
Ford UK motor plant to supply 70% of brand&#039;s European EVs

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive

View all latest drives