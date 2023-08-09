BACK TO ALL NEWS
Change Makers Podcast: How INVERS is making keyless car sharing more secure (ep.4)

Head of Sales discusses the future (and security) of car sharing
9 August 2023

Welcome to episode four of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode four, we sit down with Ramu Nair, Head of Sales for INVERS, to find out how INVERS’ car sharing platform is building a brighter future for accessible mobility, and how its keyless technology provides even better security for providers and users alike.

We also ask: is car sharing becoming more democratised? What are the legal implications behind sharing user data? Are the lines between car sharing models becoming blurred?

 

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To

