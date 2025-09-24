BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG boss in new role and tech chief Schäfer replaced
UP NEXT
BMW 'confident' of leading EV market with Neue Klasse models

Mercedes-AMG boss in new role and tech chief Schäfer replaced

Michael Schiebe takes over Mercedes' production division, as Jörg Burzer named new chief technology officer

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
24 September 2025

Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Schiebe is leaving his role to lead Mercedes' production and quality divisions as part of a management shake-up brought about by the departure of technology boss Markus Schäfer.

Chief technology officer Schäfer will retire from the role at the end of his contract, ending a 30-year run at the Stuttgart firm. He will be replaced by Jörg Burzer, who is currently head of production, quality and supply chain management.

Burzer will be replaced, in turn, by Schiebe, who has run the Mercedes-AMG and 'Top-End Vehicle' divisions since March 2023, having joined the company in 2004. 

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla

View all car reviews