Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Schiebe is leaving his role to lead Mercedes' production and quality divisions as part of a management shake-up brought about by the departure of technology boss Markus Schäfer.

Chief technology officer Schäfer will retire from the role at the end of his contract, ending a 30-year run at the Stuttgart firm. He will be replaced by Jörg Burzer, who is currently head of production, quality and supply chain management.

Burzer will be replaced, in turn, by Schiebe, who has run the Mercedes-AMG and 'Top-End Vehicle' divisions since March 2023, having joined the company in 2004.