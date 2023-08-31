BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK's electrified car production at end of July doubles 2022 levels

Almost two in five cars made in July were hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric, according to the SMMT
31 August 2023

The British car industry continued its recovery from the pandemic in July, with a 31.6% year-on-year increase in production.

In total, 76,451 cars were built in the UK last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT).

Of these, an overwhelming majority (63,264) were exported, a 36.1% rise compared with July 2022. The top markets included the EU, the US, China, Japan and Australia.

The combined volume of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles produced increased by 73.9%

