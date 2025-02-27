UK vehicle production drops 18% year on year

UK vehicle production fell again in January as the sector faced – and continues to face – an array of global headwinds.

These challenges are the result of softening demand for cars in key export markets, which has led manufacturers to slow new model rollouts and instead focus efforts on retooling factories for new-age EVs, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

As such, just 78,012 vehicles – both commercial (CV) and passenger – rolled off production lines in the first month of the year.