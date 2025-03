UK production of new cars fell for a 12th consecutive month in February, according to the latest data from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 73,814 cars left factories across the UK last month, down 7.6% compared with the number produced in February 2024.

The SMMT cited “soft markets at home and overseas" as a contributing factor in the decline. Production for the domestic market was down by 33.3%