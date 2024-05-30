BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK car manufacturing falls as factories retool for EVs
UP NEXT
Cadillac goes after Audi and BMW with new Optiq SUV for Europe

UK car manufacturing falls as factories retool for EVs

SMMT urges UK government to create more favourable market conditions as production and exports dip
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
30 May 2024

UK vehicle manufacturing dipped in April as companies began to retool their production lines for upcoming electric cars, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

With total production output falling by 7% compared with March, this was the second consecutive monthly decline in 2024, although the year-on-year drop was a more modest 0.8%. A total of 61,820 vehicles were built in April, 80% of which were for export.

It was those bound for foreign markets that chiefly caused the decline, with a 12.7% month-on-month fall to 47,499 vehicles.

Related articles

These figures illustrate that the UK government must provide "the right conditions" for a competitive manufacturing market, as well as investment to aid the transition to EVs, said the SMMT.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews