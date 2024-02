Automotive giant Stellantis will build electric vans at its Luton plant and the first examples will roll off production lines early next year alongside ICE counterparts.

The company will adapt the factory’s production line "imminently" to allow electric versions of the Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, Peugeot E-Expert, Citroën ë-Dispatch and Fiat E-Scudo to be produced.

“This is a fitting way to mark Luton’s 120th anniversary,” said plant director Mark Noble.