Report: JLR considering Indian production

New Tata factory in southern state Tamil Nadu could boost local sales and global exports
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 April 2024

Jaguar Land Rover will build cars from scratch at a new plant in southern India, according to a new report. 

Reuters said the new factory in Tamil Nadu, owned by JLR parent Tata, will be used to produce cars for global export as well as sale in India.

JLR currently assembles cars from knock-down kits at a plant in Pune, near Mumbai, but has yet to completely build any single model in India.

News of the firm setting up shop in India comes shortly after it reported an 81% increase in year-on-year sales in the country, having delivered 4436 cars there between April 2023 and 2024.

