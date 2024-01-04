BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Chery considers building UK car factory
UP NEXT
Volvo ES90 electric saloon due for 2024 reveal

Report: Chery considers building UK car factory

Chinese manufacturer, which will launch in the UK this year, could build right-hand-drive cars locally
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 January 2024

Chinese manufacturer Chery has suggested it could establish a new car factory in the UK by 2030. 

The firm, which will launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the UK later this year, is considering local production of right-hand-drive cars, according to UK boss Victor Zhang.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: “We're still thinking from the investment point of view, the UK should do a separate plant. The UK itself is big enough, with two-million-market demand.”

Related articles

The mooted UK factory could also supply right-hand-drive cars for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, said Zhang.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews