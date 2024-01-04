Report: Chery considers building UK car factory

Chinese manufacturer Chery has suggested it could establish a new car factory in the UK by 2030.

The firm, which will launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the UK later this year, is considering local production of right-hand-drive cars, according to UK boss Victor Zhang.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: “We're still thinking from the investment point of view, the UK should do a separate plant. The UK itself is big enough, with two-million-market demand.”

The mooted UK factory could also supply right-hand-drive cars for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, said Zhang.