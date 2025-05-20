Horse boss: 'definitely' more to come from ICE despite shift to EVs

The rush to electric cars has generally coincided with a slowing down if not a complete pause in looking for breakthroughs in internal combustion engine development. Car makers’ pockets typically do not run deep enough to invest so heavily in parallel technologies.

Yet with EVs set to make up only half of all global sales by 2040, what about the other half? In the context of reducing emissions, Horse Powertrain CEO Matias Giannini asks: “Do we accept that 50% of cars being electric is enough?”

Surely, reducing emissions of all kinds every step of the way and at every opportunity is logical – and that’s where Horse comes in: “to continue to improve the other 50%”.