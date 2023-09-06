Ellesmere Port factory transformed for Stellantis EV production

Less than 18 months since the last Vauxhall Astra rolled off the Ellesmere Port production lines, workers are turning a new page in the factory's history as it becomes the first UK vehicle factory dedicated solely to building EVs.

Marketed under owner Stellantis's Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands and built in both left- and right-hand drive, the new models are electrified variants of existing light commercial vehicles (LCVs) including the Vauxhall Combo.

The vans weigh up to 2500kg and have a payload capacity of around 800kg. They're powered by a 136bhp electric motor and have a 50kWh battery giving a range of 175 miles, while a 0-80% charge can be completed in 30 minutes from a 100kW rapid charger.

They're currently produced only in standard-wheelbase (L1) form, but there are plans to begin manufacturing long-wheelbase (L2) versions from next April.