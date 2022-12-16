Car makers pushed to become miners and coders in EV shift

Car makers have been able to rely on an established supply chain for decades, but as we move into the EV era, they're having to rediscover their pioneering roots to do much more of the grunt work themselves.

Electric reinvention has given Ford déjà vu as it tries to lock in the battery materials it needs to prepare for its gradual shift away from combustion engines.

“It goes all the way back to Ford's obsession over vertical integration with the Model T,” Doug Field, chief product developer at the company’s Model E division, told a conference run by the bank Bernstein. “It goes back to owning the fields that fed the sheep that made the wool and stuffed the seats.”

The pressure to vertically integrate – to do more yourself – is coming from the need to lock down the supply of in-demand raw materials, as well as forge technology partnerships and try to maintain employment levels amid the shift to EVs, which are much less labour intensive to manufacture.

However, the new vertical integration is very different from the old. For one thing, most car makers want to avoid getting too bogged down and spending too much cash in areas they aren’t comfortable operating in.

The rush to secure the minerals to make batteries is a case in point. “The next bottleneck will be battery materials,” Field said.

But while Ford founder Henry Ford was happy to buy a rubber plantation to supply tyre factories (Fordlandia in Brazil, built to bypass the British monopoly on rubber) and grow soybeans to turn into plastics, modern car companies have so far baulked at the idea of actually owning mines.

Even Tesla, the modern era’s Ford equivalent as far as vertical integration goes, hasn’t committed to digging its cars out of the ground, so to speak.

“We don’t particularly integrate just for the hell of integrating,” CEO Elon Musk said in answer to the mining question on the company’s third-quarter results call in October.