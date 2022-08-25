BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany

Ford will hold talks with Chinese car giant BYD next week concerning a sale of the American company’s factory in Saarlouis, Germany, a report has claimed.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that discussions are in a preliminary stage and may still fall through. As such, the terms of a potential deal – such as the plant’s price – are currently unknown.

Ford is also speaking to 15 other investors, said the WSJ, ranging from manufacturers to financial investors who could themselves partner with a maker.

Ford said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “As we have previously said, we’re investigating various options for the future and sustainable use of the Saarlouis Site.

“As part of this process we are in ongoing discussions with a number of potential buyers and have nothing further to add at this time.”

Autocar has also contacted BYD for comment.

The Ford Focus is currently built at Saarlouis, but Ford announced last June that the model’s production run will end in 2025, and has not indicated plans for any models to take its place on the German line after that date.

Ford of Europe head Stuart Rowley told journalists after the announcement that “we don't have in our planning cycle an additional model that goes into Saarlouis,” hinting at the plant becoming redundant.

Meanwhile, Ford’s plants in Cologne, Craiova and Valencia have each been confirmed to build various electric vehicles for European markets.

BYD, meanwhile, is in the early stages of its expansion into the European market. The Chinese manufacturer began selling cars in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway late last year, and will enter the UK in the coming weeks.

BYD’s initial run of European models – the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon and Tang SUV – are all built in Shenzhen, China. It stands to gain significantly from opening a European factory; reducing shipping costs and lead times for local customers.