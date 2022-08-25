BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
UP NEXT
Updated Polestar 2 gets RWD layout and 395-mile range

BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany

Focus production in Saarlouis will end in 2025; BYD reportedly one of several potential buyers
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
24 January 2023

Ford will hold talks with Chinese car giant BYD next week concerning a sale of the American company’s factory in Saarlouis, Germany, a report has claimed.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that discussions are in a preliminary stage and may still fall through. As such, the terms of a potential deal – such as the plant’s price – are currently unknown.

Ford is also speaking to 15 other investors, said the WSJ, ranging from manufacturers to financial investors who could themselves partner with a maker.

Ford said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “As we have previously said, we’re investigating various options for the future and sustainable use of the Saarlouis Site.

“As part of this process we are in ongoing discussions with a number of potential buyers and have nothing further to add at this time.”

Autocar has also contacted BYD for comment.

The Ford Focus is currently built at Saarlouis, but Ford announced last June that the model’s production run will end in 2025, and has not indicated plans for any models to take its place on the German line after that date. 

Ford of Europe head Stuart Rowley told journalists after the announcement that “we don't have in our planning cycle an additional model that goes into Saarlouis,” hinting at the plant becoming redundant.

Meanwhile, Ford’s plants in Cologne, Craiova and Valencia have each been confirmed to build various electric vehicles for European markets. 

BYD, meanwhile, is in the early stages of its expansion into the European market. The Chinese manufacturer began selling cars in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway late last year, and will enter the UK in the coming weeks.

BYD’s initial run of European models – the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon and Tang SUV – are all built in Shenzhen, China. It stands to gain significantly from opening a European factory; reducing shipping costs and lead times for local customers.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Ford Focus production Saarlouis
Ford does not have an additional model scheduled for production at Saarlouis after the Focus

BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany

BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
ford badge detail
Ford CEO Jim Farley said in 2022 that "we absolutely have too many people in certain places"
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union
Aston Villa Cazoo kit
Cazoo is cutting ties with Aston Villa after this season

Inside the industry: Cazoo's spectacular stock market drop

Inside the industry: Cazoo&#039;s spectacular stock market drop
Ford garage forecourt 2021
Rising prices and threat of a recession are expected to hit demand for new cars over the coming years
UK car sales will not recover from Covid before 2030
UK car sales will not recover from Covid before 2030
cazoo mercdes sprinter car transporter front quarter tracking
Cazoo founder Alex Chesterman will remain chairman
Cazoo swaps CEO and cuts UK jobs in cost-cutting drive
Cazoo swaps CEO and cuts UK jobs in cost-cutting drive

View all business news

Back to top

As such, the firm was “seriously thinking about some localisation plans,” Brian Yang, assistant general manager of BYD Europe, told Autocar last August.

Related articles

Yang added that the company was “quite open” to offering its new e-Platform 3.0 architecture to other manufacturers. “We are quite open to the whole industry. We are not competitors. We can work together to really grow the whole EV market. This is our philosophy,” said Yang.

Maximising efficiency in Europe will be critical if BYD is to achieve its goal of doubling its year-on-year sales to four million.

Establishing a battery production facility to complement a vehicle assembly line could also help the Chinese giant to avoid tariffs mandated by EU ‘rules of origin’.

This legislation requires that a significant proportion of the value content of an electric vehicle – and its battery pack – sold in the region is locally sourced.

From 2024, the minimum is 45% of the content in an electrified vehicle and 60% of the content in its battery pack; with these figures set to rise over the following years.

However, BYD has currently only hinted at plans to assemble cars in Europe – not their battery packs.

Advertisement
Back to top

Chinese rival Nio previously indicated that it intends to build cars in Europe – having launched in Germany and Norway, with the UK following this year.

In 2021, Nio chairman William Li said: “I understand that in Europe, there is manufacturing capacity. We can also explore the possibility to work together with other OEMs and to discuss joint manufacturing with them.

Additional reporting by Felix Page

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 25 August 2022

So, in Europe?, no interest from Borisland?,  (yes, I know, not for much longer) , if China's Car industry can churn out Cars this quick, what's not working in this Country?

scotty5 25 August 2022

Borisland is in Europe, it's not in the European Union tho.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives