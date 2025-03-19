BYD rules out UK factory as conditions "not friendly"

BYD is not considering setting up a factory in the UK despite needing extra capacity to support its rapid expansion plans.

The company, which has increased its global sales tenfold in just five years to become the world's sixth-largest car maker, is increasing its global footprint with its first European factories, in Hungary and Turkey. This move reflects its desire to become as localised as possible in the markets where it operates.

Yet despite the UK being a "very high priority" for the sales success and expansion of BYD in volume terms, the firm's executive vice president, Stella Li, told Autocar that a UK plant is not under consideration.