April production of new cars and vans hits lowest level since 1952

The UK's production of new cars and vans in April fell to its lowest level since 1952, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT said 59,203 cars and commercial vehicles (CVs) left factories last month, the lowest seen in any given April since 53,517 such models left factories 72 years ago – with the exception of 2020, when the Covid pandemic limited output to just 197.

Car production – comprising a significantly greater proportion of the UK’s total vehicle output than CVs – dropped by 8.6%