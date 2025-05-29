BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: April production of new cars and vans hits lowest level since 1952
UP NEXT
BMW 5 Series first in line as brand to update entire ICE line-up

April production of new cars and vans hits lowest level since 1952

Excepting Covid-hit 2020, the UK's output of 59,203 cars and CVs was the worst for the month in 73 years

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
29 May 2025

The UK's production of new cars and vans in April fell to its lowest level since 1952, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT said 59,203 cars and commercial vehicles (CVs) left factories last month, the lowest seen in any given April since 53,517 such models left factories 72 years ago – with the exception of 2020, when the Covid pandemic limited output to just 197.

Car production – comprising a significantly greater proportion of the UK’s total vehicle output than CVs – dropped by 8.6%

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
genesis gv70 electrified 001
Genesis Electrified GV70
7
Genesis Electrified GV70
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
7
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews