BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market
UP NEXT
Q&A: What the Manifesto concept means for Dacia

Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market

Dacia targets thrifty, environmentally-conscious buyers focusing on offering only the equipment needed and no more
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
16 September 2022

Dacia believes it is on the cusp of becoming one of the most relevant and popular car makers in Europe, as buyers switch towards seeking greater value for money in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

To that end, the firm has launched a new brand strategy hot on the heels of a new styling direction and logo earlier this year. It will focus on three mantras: making cars that are ‘essential but cool’, ‘robust and outdoor’, and ‘eco-smart’.

While perhaps rooted in marketing speak, the overall theme of the new strategy is clear: to ensure the brand focuses on making cars that are offered only with the equipment they need and no more, which in turn keeps down prices and ensures outstanding value for money.

Related articles

“We are in a new economic environment,” said Dacia sales and marketing boss Xavier Martinet. “We have the same issues as other OEMs but we believe we have an interesting card to play. With inflation  and many other areas of the economy, many customers don’t want to spend €30- 40,000 on a car. In crisis comes opportunity, and although we’re not looking for crisis, there could be alignment for us to move beyond our two pillars of Sandero and Duster.”

By the time it launches the Bigster (pictured below) in 2025, it will have five models (Spring, SanderoDuster, Jogger, Bigster) that Martinet says will give Dacia 80% coverage of the European market. “We believe we will have a complete offer of strong models,” he said. “The idea is to give consistency, and with a brand positioning in-line with customer expectations of “essentials” in each segment.

Martinet also said that the Dacia Spring electric city car remains under consideration for a UK launch, but a final decision had yet to be taken – and if it was, a 2024 release would be the most likely.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Dacia Bigster 2022 front quarter static

Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market

Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market
MG 4 2022 front quarter tracking
Pricing, specification and charm of MG 4 make it a convincing choice for buyers

Opinion: new MG 4 is a masterstroke of timing and execution

Opinion: new MG 4 is a masterstroke of timing and execution
Porsche 911 2022 rear with Porsche Taycan 2022
The Porsche 911 and the Taycan EV are key models in the brand's portfolio

Porsche to offer 911 million shares in IPO

Porsche to offer 911 million shares in IPO
Stellantis logo
Repurchase agreement consists mainly of an £801m payment

Stellantis to buy £800m of shares back from General Motors

Stellantis to buy £800m of shares back from General Motors
AUTOCAR SIZE

Entries open for Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards

Entries open for Automotive Marketing &amp; Communications Awards

View all business news

Back to top

However, Dacia is not immune to the challenges facing the industry around the rising costs of raw materials, a “part of the equation we can’t manage”, according to Martinet. “If the cost of steel doubles, there’s not much I can do,” he said.

“The question is just what is essential,” said Martinet. “The customer price is not just a consequence of your actions, it is a key ingredient.”

Martinet said that Dacia’s strategy was still a profitable one despite the low price of its models, and Renault, dealers and customers were all happy with the current structure.

On this topic, Le Vot added: “Dacia’s unique business model is a new form of modernity in this era. New, wealthier customers want only the essentials, and are wanting to spend wisely. We can satisfy them fully.”

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
giulivo 16 September 2022

So, they plot to continue doing what they have successfully done for years? How surprising! Good for customers, though. Kudos to them for offering amazing value for money, and for being the only ones to come up with "simply clever" touches, such as roof bars that can be switched from longitudinal to transversal, and integrated smartphone holder. Let's see how they can maintain their value for money while embracing CO2 reduction.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review

View all latest drives