Autocar Business and Tomorrow’s Journey launch new podcast series

Our latest partnership will bring you exclusive expert industry analysis
1 min read
12 May 2023

The automotive industry is an ever-changing landscape fuelled by innovation, opportunities for growth and, often, controversy.

But who’s behind this change? Why is it happening? And how can businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive market? To answer those questions and offer expert industry analysis, Autocar Business has partnered with Tomorrow’s Journey, the world’s first Vehicle-as-a-Service platform, to launch the Autocar Change Makers Podcast – an all-new podcast series that can help you navigate the very latest industry news.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with some of the biggest names in the business, discussing their game-changing strategies, breakthrough technologies and expert opinions.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive.

