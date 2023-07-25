BACK TO ALL NEWS
West Midlands battery factory 'hopeful' of government support

Coventry project hopes government will continue to back battery production, having supported Tata’s Somerset site
25 July 2023

The leaders of the West Midlands Gigafactory (WMG) project have called for further government investment in UK battery manufacturing, following Tata’s announcement that it will spend £4 billion to open a factory in Somerset as soon as 2026.

The start-up said in a statement that the government’s commitment to UK automotive (through the Tata plant) made it “clear the UK government recognises the urgency of supporting the UK’s mobility and energy storage sectors”.

The BBC reported in May that incentives offered to Tata during negotiations – including monetary grants and energy subsidies – were worth close to £800 million.

“We're now extremely hopeful that this example will be continued,” said WMG.

