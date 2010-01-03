Smart mobility: how EMQ is paving the way

The city of the future. What does it look like, exactly? Most people probably envisage an immense eco-conscious metropolis, with lush sky gardens, sleek futuristic architecture and seamless sustainable transport.

But while the sci-fi buildings and hanging trees might seem a little pie in the sky right now, companies like EMQ are already pioneering advanced behind-the-scenes technology that’s helping to bring the city of tomorrow to the present day – and it’s all to do with smart mobility.

What is smart mobility?

Smart mobility is a wide umbrella term that covers everything from e-scooters and trains to bike-sharing schemes and the cars we drive everyday. The smart mobility model relies on an intricate web of interconnected vehicles and infrastructure that can exchange data to make transportation more efficient, more sustainable, safer and, ultimately, more enjoyable.

By getting vehicles – of all shapes and sizes – and their surrounding infrastructure to talk to each other, intelligent transportation systems can use sensors, cameras and data analysis to monitor traffic conditions, manage congestion and provide real-time information to drivers and passengers to help reduce travel time and optimise routes.

This can enable innovations such as car-sharing, ride-sharing and bike-sharing schemes to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, or to make electrification work better through charging stations that talk to each other to reduce the strain on the grid during times of high demand. It can also enhance the move to safer autonomous self-driving technology.

The goal: a smart ‘multi-model’ system that creates a seamless web of connections between different types of transport, including public transport, cycling, walking, driving and other forms of shared mobility – reducing costs for users and creating a safer, more time-efficient and more sustainable lower-impact environment for everyone.

What challenges does smart mobility face?

While this all sounds fantastically futuristic, smart mobility has many complex hurdles to jump before it becomes global reality; the most prominent of which being communication.

Every sensor, radar, traffic light, EV charger and vehicle that is part of a smart mobility ecosystem requires fast, reliable and scalable over-the-air messaging to integrate into the smart mobility framework. There are also issues concerning data privacy and security, as well as huge amounts of data management and analysis. Thankfully, EMQ’s latest innovation, EMQX, is helping to change the game for smart mobility.

Using advanced Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) messaging protocols, EMQX acts as a scalable, reliable and secure broker, helping connected technology in the smart mobility ecosystem communicate as efficiently as possible.