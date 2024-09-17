BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Gordon Murray EV platform wins £11m government funding
UP NEXT
Kia plots Picanto, Stinger GT successors to bookend EV line-up

New Gordon Murray EV platform wins £11m government funding

New 'ultra-lightweight' platform is one of 46 UK projects to get a share of a £88m innovation fund
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
17 September 2024

The government has awarded the Gordon Murray Group (GMG) a share of an £88 million innovation fund to aid development of an 'ultra-lightweight' electric car platform. 

The Windlesham-based firm – named after its founder, Formula 1 engineering legend Gordon Murray – is one of 46 UK companies to land a portion of the fund through the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre's Collaborative R&D competition.

GMG will share around a quarter of the total pot (£22.5m, including an £11m government grant) with Surrey-based Protean Electric, a developer of in-wheel motors for electric vehicles. 

Related articles

GMG will use the funding to support the development of a new "ultra-lightweight vehicle platform for future vehicles", dubbed M-Lighten.

It hasn't given any details of the platform, nor said what specifically it will be used for, but strategy and business director Jean-Philippe Launberg said that one aim is "to make cars significantly more energy-efficient to build and run, contributing to the UK's decarbonisation". 

He added: "Furthermore, the extra lightweighting we will unlock through M-Lighten directly enhances the already legendary dynamics of our cars. It’s driving perfection taken to the next level."

Since Murray founded GMG in 2017, it has revealed two V12-engined supercars (the T50 and T33), established its Windlesham headquarters and announced major growth plans that centre on developing EVs for global car firms. 

In 2022, Autocar reported that GMG was working on a pair of electric SUVs (one for a third party) with a focus on keeping weight as low as possible while producing them in the most efficient way.

Murray previously revealed his company was working on a “revolutionary, lightweight, ultra-efficient electric vehicle architecture” that would first underpin “a little SUV with a compact delivery-van derivative”. 

It's likely this new government funding will go towards productionising the platform that will underpin these future models. 

GMG also previously confirmed that it was working on a "very noisy" hybrid sports car. 

No further details of the platform have been given in the government's announcement, beyond the confirmation that it's a monocoque structure destined for "a portfolio of class-leading future vehicles".

Protean Electric meanwhile said the funding would support it "to continue to lead electric vehicle innovation from our UK development centre".

The firm makes in-wheel motors that are said to allow for more precise control over vehicles while doing away with the need for axles, driveshafts and subframes, thereby reducing mass and allowing smaller batteries to be fitted. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Gordon Murray T33 and T50 variants parked in desert
The Gordon Murray Group is turning attention to mainstream EVs after V12-engined supercars

New Gordon Murray EV platform wins £11m government funding

New Gordon Murray EV platform wins £11m government funding
Jaecoo Omoda
Chery-owned Omoda is among the Chinese brands making waves in the UK

Editor's letter: China could save the UK car industry, not kill it

Editor&#039;s letter: China could save the UK car industry, not kill it
DB2021AL00751 large
"The board has failed": Unions vs managers as VW battles for profits
&quot;The board has failed&quot;: Unions vs managers as VW battles for profits
elm evolv front quarter cargo
The new Elm Evolv weighs 850kg and can lug another 500kg
Can Prodrive win in the unpredictable last-mile van market?
Can Prodrive win in the unpredictable last-mile van market?
Subaru Solterra front quarter
Subaru will build a battery factory with Panasonic
Japan invests in batteries for Mazda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota EVs
Japan invests in batteries for Mazda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota EVs

View all business news

Back to top

UK firm Bedeo has used Protean's motors in an electric Land Rover Defender conversion, which is said to weigh roughly the same as the original car despite featuring a large 75kWh battery pack. 

GMG and Protean are just two of the companies that have been awarded Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) funding for the 'rapid' development of automotive projects. The other 44 are either technology start-ups focusing on decarbonisation technologies, collaborative R&D projects or projects "exploring zero-tailpipe-emission vehicle technologies within the niche vehicle sector". 

Pointing to the investment in EV battery development projects in particular, the APC highlighted that the UK is forecast to need 110GWh of annual EV battery output by 2030 - the equivalent of six 'gigafactories'. 

"Recent gigafactory announcements in the UK by [Nissan partner] AESC and [JLR owner] Tata Group have built excitement about the potential to create a new, dynamic and highly skilled battery industry in the UK," it said, adding that some 270,000 jobs could be supported by the EV and battery industry in the run-up to 2040. 

Other firms to be awarded funding include Equipmake, for an electric fire engine; Triumph Motorcycles, for a new software stack; Wrightbus, for a new electric bus demonstrator; and Nyobolt, which is working to certify its innovative lightweight battery anode technology. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Audi A6 Avant 2.0 TDI S Line Special Edition Euro 5 5dr
2010
£2,789
183,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Honda Jazz 1.4 I-VTEC ES Euro 4 5dr
2009
£2,350
106,891miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,994
90,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.2 Dynamique TomTom Euro 5 5dr
2012
£3,599
50,498miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Ibiza 1.0 Vista Sport Coupe Euro 6 3dr
2016
£5,038
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Nissan Juke 1.6 Acenta Premium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,895
62,238miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Ibiza 1.2 TSI I TECH Sport Coupe Euro 5 3dr
2015
£4,994
72,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2020
£19,250
39,432miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Peugeot 5008 2.0 HDi Allure Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,690
64,135miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT
Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X

View all car reviews