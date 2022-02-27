Life after fuel tax: How road pricing could work in the UK

Car makers may be excited by the uptake in electric cars but in Whitehall, the men and women from the Ministry are wringing their hands.

You see, EVs may be helping to save the planet but they're doing little to balance the books of UK PLC since, as is well known, they attract neither road tax nor fuel duty. As 2030 approaches, this perk will become a luxury the country can no longer afford.

This was the message from the House of Commons Transport Select Committee that met recently to discuss the issue and the possible ways forward. One solution, the MPs suggested, is road pricing. Sound familiar? In fact, UK policymakers first raised it in the Smeed Report of 1964 when they recommended congestion pricing on UK roads. It was a political hot potato that governments have kept under lock and key – until now.

With improvements in technology and experience of schemes such as the London Congestion Charge, road pricing's time may have come. We explain what it is and the challenges it could face.

How much tax is raised from vehicles and how is it spent?

Road tax and fuel duty generate £35 billion a year in tax revenue, equivalent to 4% of overall tax receipts. The revenue from road tax (£7bn) is allocated to the National Roads Fund for local and strategic road upgrades. Fuel duty (£28bn) is disbursed across the whole of state spending to help fund everything from schools and hospitals to public sector pensions and infrastructure projects.

What's the problem?

The government expects that by 2040, when electric vehicles dominate the UK car parc, very little tax will be raised from motoring. However, the government doesn't want to discourage the take-up of EVs so, rather than simply imposing a tax on them to restore the public finances, the Transport Select Committee (TSC) has suggested introducing road pricing as a means of generating revenue.