Ford backs call for European ban on new ICE cars from 2035

Ford of Europe is one of 25 large companies to put its name to a petition calling on the European Union to ban the sale of new ICE cars and vans from 2035.

The company has already committed to phasing ICE vehicles out of its line-up by 2035 and achieving net-zero carbon neutrality at the same time.

Having already launched the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford E-Transit as its first passenger and commercial EVs in the market, it will launch a further seven by 2024, including the new E-Transit Custom and an electric version of the Ford Puma.

And now it has backed an appeal for all new cars and vans in Europe to be zero-emissions from 2035 - a deadline already imposed in the UK.

Last year, the EU proposed a 100% cut in vehicular CO2 emissions by 2035 across its 27 member states, which would effectively achieve the same goal.

To support this initiative, the European arm of Ford has called on the EU to "establish mandatory targets for charging infrastructure" with a view to facilitating the mass switchover to EVs.

It hasn't suggested what these targets should be, but a recent report from accounting giant Ernst and Young suggested that Europe would need 65 million chargers in operation by 2035 to cater to an EV parc of around 130 million. Some 85% of these devices, Ernst and Young said, would need to be installed at homes.

Ford of Europe said that a step change must be made in terms of the quality and capacity of Europe's EV charging network, if the EU is to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Company boss Stuart Rowley said: "At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand in hand with caring for our planet and each other. That’s why we're targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2035.

"To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles.”

Chiefly, Ford – along with the 24 other signatories of the petition – wants the EU to usher in new rules "that establish clear vehicle standards, enabling conditions and a timeline to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles".

The EU is currently working towards a 37.5% reduction in vehicular CO2 emissions by 2030, although the measures proposed last year would take this up to 55% on the way to an all-out ban on ICE five years later.