BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford backs call for European ban on new ICE cars from 2035
UP NEXT
Hyundai plots radically different designs for all future EVs

Ford backs call for European ban on new ICE cars from 2035

Ford puts its name to petition for all-EV mandate in 2035 and calls for supportive charging regulations
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
17 May 2022

Ford of Europe is one of 25 large companies to put its name to a petition calling on the European Union to ban the sale of new ICE cars and vans from 2035.

The company has already committed to phasing ICE vehicles out of its line-up by 2035 and achieving net-zero carbon neutrality at the same time. 

Having already launched the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford E-Transit as its first passenger and commercial EVs in the market, it will launch a further seven by 2024, including the new E-Transit Custom and an electric version of the Ford Puma.

Related articles

And now it has backed an appeal for all new cars and vans in Europe to be zero-emissions from 2035 - a deadline already imposed in the UK.

Last year, the EU proposed a 100% cut in vehicular CO2 emissions by 2035 across its 27 member states, which would effectively achieve the same goal. 

To support this initiative, the European arm of Ford has called on the EU to "establish mandatory targets for charging infrastructure" with a view to facilitating the mass switchover to EVs.

It hasn't suggested what these targets should be, but a recent report from accounting giant Ernst and Young suggested that Europe would need 65 million chargers in operation by 2035 to cater to an EV parc of around 130 million. Some 85% of these devices, Ernst and Young said, would need to be installed at homes.

Ford of Europe said that a step change must be made in terms of the quality and capacity of Europe's EV charging network, if the EU is to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Company boss Stuart Rowley said: "At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand in hand with caring for our planet and each other. That’s why we're targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2035.

"To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles.”

Chiefly, Ford – along with the 24 other signatories of the petition – wants the EU to usher in new rules "that establish clear vehicle standards, enabling conditions and a timeline to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles".

The EU is currently working towards a 37.5% reduction in vehicular CO2 emissions by 2030, although the measures proposed last year would take this up to 55% on the way to an all-out ban on ICE five years later. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-e

One of the most iconic names in the business goes ‘rogue’ with an electric crossover

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Ford Mustang Mach-e
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Alongside Ford, many of Europe's largest car manufacturers – including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Renault and Stellantis – have already announced plans to stop launching new ICE models by 2030. 

"Removing fossil-fuel-burning vehicles from the road is imperative for Europe reaching its goal of net zero emissions by 2050," said Ford of Europe.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£26,700
24,304miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2017
£28,490
27,230miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£29,797
22,750miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,750
34,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£30,999
37,540miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2016
£31,000
8,542miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2016
£31,000
11,027miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2016
£31,200
17,613miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2018
£32,990
19,900miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives