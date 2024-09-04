EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs would 'wipe out' Cupra

Cupra fears being “wiped out” by the impending EU import tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, due to a snowball effect that would put “the whole financial future of the company at risk”.

Proposals being trialled by the European Commission target both Chinese car makers and European firms that have moved production to China, where operating costs are cheaper.

They have come in response to calls to protect the European car industry as the European market has been flooded with cheaper options from China.

For Volkswagen Group brand Cupra, this would mean an additional 21.3%