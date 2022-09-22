Call for referendum to be held over EU car ban

Italy's former deputy prime minister has called for his country to be allowed to vote on whether it should adopt laws that would ban the sale of new combustion cars by 2035.

Matteo Salvini, federal secretary of Italy's right-wing Lega Nord party, said the incoming laws currently being signed off by European Union nations would severely affect his country – with automotive playing a major role in Italy’s industrial sector.

Salvini called for a referendum to be held, claiming that Italian car makers, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Stellantis-owned Fiat, would be forced to lay off staff, Automotive News Europe has reported.

The law, which mandates a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from news cars by 2035, would effectively outlaw petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. It has already been given its vote of support by the European Parliament but still needs signing off by EU member states, with a consultation well under way.

“Let the workers of the Mirafiori plant and from all over Italy decide if it’s fair to fire people in Italy and give China an advantage,” he said referring to Stellantis’s major and historical Turin factory. China is the world’s largest producer of EVs.

His comments have been seen as a last-minute push for votes ahead of this Sunday’s general election. Salvini’s right-wing party, which is in a coalition with the nationalist Brother of Italy (BoI) party, is regarded as a narrow front-runner in the race for power.

The new law will bring the EU in line with the UK, which has already signed off plans to ban petrol and diesel new car sales by 2030, followed by hybrids in 2035.

The European law has also been backed by car makers including Ford and Volvo.