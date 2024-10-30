BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group profits down €3bn; VW brand operating on 2% margin
UP NEXT
Gandini-penned 1969 Bertone Runabout revived as 493bhp supercar

Volkswagen Group profits down €3bn; VW brand operating on 2% margin

Group says "urgent" cost cutting needed at main brand to balance books

Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
30 October 2024

The Volkswagen Group's pre-tax profits were down €3.3 billion (£2.75bn) in the first nine months of 2024, driven by difficulties at its Volkswagen brand, where “painful decisions” need to be made.

The group has blamed a weaker industry environment – especially in China, an important market for the brand, where sales are down 10% – high fixed costs (such as amenities and wages) and costs around "significant" reorganisation (€2.2bn), which relates to the closure and potential sale of Audi’s plant in Brussels, Belgium.

As a result, it is expecting 240,000 fewer sales and and a fall in revenue of €2.3bn (£1.9bn) this year compared with 2023, it said today.

Related articles

“Our nine-month results reflect a challenging market environment and underline the importance of delivering on the performance programmes we have launched across the group,” said COO Arno Antlitz.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews