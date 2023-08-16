BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vietnamese car maker Vinfast valued at more than Ford and GM

US investors back electric car maker to take on Tesla despite the firm not having made a profit yet
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
16 August 2023

Vietnamese car maker Vinfast is now valued at more than Ford after its stock price soared on its first day of trading.

Floated on the Nasdaq in New York, the electric car firm, which has already launched its products in Europe and the US with a line-up of four models, closed the day at $37 (£29) a share.

This leaves it valued at $85 billion (£66.6bn), higher than Ford's $48bn (£37.6bn) and even General Motors, at $46bn (£36bn).

This value could be considered slightly misleading, given that just 1% of Vinfast’s shares were put out to tender.

