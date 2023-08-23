How Renault went from near-bust to boom in three years

Renault CEO Luca de Meo was all confidence on the company’s earnings call in July, following a record first-half-year result in which profit margins hit 7.6%, above the 7% that investors had reckoned would be achieved.

“We can say that we've performed one of the fastest turnarounds in the recent history of automotive,” de Meo told analysts on the call.

Renault has rebounded from a €7.3 billion loss in the first half of 2020 – the victim of both the pandemic and past pile-em-high business practices – to a €2.1bn