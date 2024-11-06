Audi profits, deliveries down in tough first nine months of 2024

Audi has reported a tough first nine months of 2024, with profits down, revenue down and deliveries down.

The German brand blames the falls on a “challenging” market – notably among electric cars, the increased competition from the likes of cheaper Chinese offerings and production output being slowed by limited parts availability.

A sales dip in China – down 8.5% to 477,247 sales – has also heavily impacted the brand, given China is its biggest market outside of Europe. Compounding the situation, sales in Europe were down 9.8% to 503,746 cars.

Overall, Audi sold 1,235,590 vehicles, a fall of 10.9%,